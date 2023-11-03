Another day, another expensive mailing from CMP and Versant trying to tell Maine voters that they can run an electric utility better than the people who live here. But, this 2021 headline in the Portland Press Herald demonstrates their lie: “Central Maine Power ranked dead last in nation for customer satisfaction.” Versant is at the bottom too.
Vote “Yes” on 3 for better service. For lower rates (no more stockholder dividends to pay for), for managers who care about our environment instead of just profit, for our money staying here in Maine instead of going to Spain and Canada, for a democratic structure where we ratepayers choose some of the trustees. Where the power generated is our power.
My vote is not for sale; I hope Mainers will join me in voting “yes” on Question 3, on or before Nov. 7.
Larry Dansinger
Bangor
