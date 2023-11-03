BRUNSWICK – Amanda Barrett (Little) Cohen passed away peacefully, surrounded by her husband, David and son, Jacob Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, after a six-year battle with Breast Cancer.

Amanda was born in Rochester, N.Y. to Carson Bass Lutes and Timothy Little.

She is survived by her loving husband, David A. Cohen; and son, Jacob Barrett Cohen of Brunswick; mother, Carson Bass Lutes and stepfather Dr. Chris Lutes of Falmouth, father, Timothy Little and stepmother Dana Howell of Chicago, Ill.; brother, Mathew Little Farmer and sister-in-law Rachel Little Farmer and their children Juni and Streeter of Cape Elizabeth; as well as, her beloved sister, Abigail Johnson and her partner Joshua Cordes of Los Angeles, Calif. Amanda’s Family also extended through David’s family, Fred and Barbara Cohen, Lauren Cohen Coutinho and Hugo Coutinho and their sons Elijah and Raphael Eric and Melissa Cohen and their daughter, Vivian, all of New Bedford, Mass.

Amanda grew up in Brunswick and graduated from Gould Academy in Bethel in 1989 where her lifelong love of fine arts was nurtured and expertly taught. Amanda went on to graduate with a BFA in Fine Arts from the Corcoran College of Art and Design in Washington, D.C. where she graduated with honors and was awarded the Anne B. Chester Award for Academic and Studio Excellence. Amanda went on to work as a fine artist producing in several mediums. The bulk of her work was produced as a portrait painter, but her true passion was landscapes and birds. Amanda will also be remembered by many for sharing her love of art by hosting paint nights at CrossFit 321 for children and adults.

Friend to all and follower of none. Amanda was unique in that she had a smile and a hello for everyone. When you met Amanda, you truly met Amanda. She radiated a warmth that would leave people feeling better for having been in her presence. Her glow was bright yet soft.

Amanda’s talents were boundless. Most often when you saw her, she had a knitting bag in tow. She loved to knit intricate pieces. Amanda was a wordsmith who loved crosswords and Scrabble and spent much of her last months with a crossword puzzle in her hands.

Being from Maine, Amanda loved the outdoors, the beach and trail running. Her summers with David and Jacob were focused on how many times they could make it to Higgins Beach.

Amanda’s true essence was seen through the love and effort she poured into her son Jacob and husband David. She was an incredible friend to many and loved being with “the girls”.

The hallmark of Amanda’s life was her passion and innate instinct to help people and things that needed love and support. This culminated in her working at Harriet Beecher Stow Elementary School in Brunswick, Maine. She worked mainly in the self-contained classrooms or with children in the Special Education Program. She had a unique calming effect on children, and they could feel her true caring and compassion while interacting with her. She loved teaching children how to express themselves through the creation of art and marveled at the effect art had on children as they learned. Unfortunately, Amanda found this work only after she became ill and her impact and service to the school was cut short by her illness. Her impact, although short, left an everlasting mark on all those with whom she worked or interacted. She loved her work through the school.

Amanda will be missed by so many. The sadness of her passing can only be made better knowing that this warrior angel is free of the burden of illness and is now dancing among the angels.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 5 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Brackett Funeral Home in Brunswick. The funeral service will be held on Monday, Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. at The Episcopal Church Of Saint Mary in Falmouth. The burial will follow at Burr Cemetery in Freeport. After this, there will be a time to greet Amanda’s family and to share memories of her life at The Lemont Block in Brunswick.

To offer condolences and share fond memories please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Amanda’s online memorial.

