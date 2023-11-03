PORTLAND – Lewis Noel Verrillo (Lt. Col./retired USAF), of Portland, passed away peacefully on Oct. 30, 2023, after a brief illness.

He was born Oct. 8, 1933 in Hartford, Conn., the son of the late Louis and Helen (Gil) Verrillo. Lewis grew up in Glastonbury, Conn. and after graduating high school, he entered the United States Air Force, ultimately becoming a pilot. He was awarded the USAF Air Medal while in Vietnam.

He married the love of his life, Patricia Pouchot on Sept. 17, 1955. They were together for 55 years, stationed at nine different bases across the U.S. and abroad. After retiring from the Air Force he followed his father into the restaurant business. Eventually moving to Portland, he began a new chapter in the restaurant business. He owned and operated Verrillo’s Restaurant and Convention Center for 30 years with his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Lewis was happiest spending time with family, up to Camp on Mooselookmeguntic, fishing and telling fish tales!

His children wish to express special thanks to his son-in-law, Bobby. Lewis enjoyed their many adventures to North Carolina, Connecticut, California, Massachusetts, McGuire AFB, Dover AFB and the many trips to camp. Thank you to Dan Rubinoff for being a good friend and to the staff at Maine Veterans Home.

Lewis was predeceased by his wife, Patricia; daughter, Jeanne Marie, son, Thomas Martin, and daughter, Mary Theresa; parents Louis and Helen; and sister, Edwina.

Lewis leaves behind his son, Lewis, daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Robert Orr, daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Harold Allen; grandchildren, Anthony and wife Vanessa, William, Thomas, Andrew and wife Jill, Alex, Allina, Jaraiesha, Faith, Sophia; great-grandchildren, Quinton, Lewie, Aidan, Miles, Gianna.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a service and visitation on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 10 a.m. at Jones, Rich and Barnes, 199 Woodford St., Portland. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery will be private. For online condolences, please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

