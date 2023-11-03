WESTBROOK – Louise Mildred Yerxa peacefully met her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Oct. 20, 2023. She was born on Aug. 8, 1936 in Holyoke, Mass. Louise grew up in Portland and graduated from Deering High School. She was the daughter of the late William Caron and Mildred Caron.

Louise was married to Harold G. Yerxa for 67 loving years until his death in 2022. She was preceded in death by her sisters Evelyn Sylvester and Suzanne Caron.

Louise is survived by her brother, Richard Caron of Windham; daughter, Donna (Kenneth) Rice of Windham, son, Frank (Rebecca) of Sparks, Nev.; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Louise stayed home to raise her children. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends making wonderful memories. She was a kindhearted lady who loved all things hummingbirds, doing crossword puzzles and word searches. Her grandchildren have fond memories of spending time with her, receiving birthday cards from their Nana (and Pop-pop) and Dunkin Donut Munchkins during Halloween.

Louise and Harold were lifelong Maine residents until Harold retired and they moved to Florida. They returned to Maine in 2018 to be close to family.

During her life, Louise and her husband were active members of their church: the South Portland Church of Nazarene and the Hernando (Florida) Church of Nazarene.

The family will be having a private celebration of life at a later date.

