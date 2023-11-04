Justin Turner declined the $13.4 million player option with the Boston Red Sox and is now a free agent.

Turner was expected to opt out because he will receive a $6.7 million buyout, meaning the DH/first baseman is leaving only $6.7 million on the table. He’ll make more than that in free agency.

Turner will turn 39 on Nov. 23. The two-time All-Star enjoyed a nice season with Boston in 2023, batting .276 with a .345 on-base percentage, .455 slugging percentage, .800 OPS, 23 homers, 31 doubles, 86 runs, 96 RBI, 51 walks and 110 strikeouts in 146 games (626 plate appearances). He started 98 games at DH, 35 games at first base, seven games at third base and four games at second base.

He earned $8.3 million from Boston in 2023.

The Red Sox are interested in bringing back Turner and the two sides still could get a deal done in free agency.

Boston also declined pitcher Corey Kluber’s $11 million team option. This comes as no surprise after the righty posted a 7.04 ERA in 15 outings (nine starts) for the Red Sox in 2023. He missed the final 88 games of the season after Boston placed him on the injured list June 21 with right shoulder inflammation.

REDS: Cincinnati declined Joey Votto’s $20 million option for 2024, making the first baseman a free agent and possibly ending his career with Cincinnati after 17 seasons.

Votto will get a $7 million buyout, completing a contract that guaranteed $251.5 million over 12 seasons.

Cincinnati also declined its part of a $4 million mutual option with catcher Curt Casali, who gets a $750,000 buyout.

“At this point of the offseason, based on our current roster and projected plans for 2024, as an organization we cannot commit to the playing time Joey deserves,” General Manager Nick Krall said in a statement. “He forever will be part of the Reds’ family, and at the appropriate time we will thank and honor him as one of the greatest baseball players of this or any generation.”

Votto, 40, hit .202 with 14 homers and 38 RBI in 65 games this season. He didn’t play his first game until June 19, 10 months to the day after surgery on his left biceps and rotator cuff.

A six-time All-Star and the 2010 NL MVP, Votto has a .294 average with 356 homers and 1,144 RBI.

BREWERS: Veteran outfielder Mark Canha is on the move again, with the Milwaukee Brewers trading him to the Detroit Tigers rather than picking up his option for the 2024 season.

The Brewers acquired minor league pitcher Blake Holub in the deal.

Milwaukee was facing a Monday deadline on whether to pick up Canha’s $11.5 million team option for 2024 or pay a $2 million buyout. The Brewers instead dealt Canha to the Tigers, the second time he’s been traded this year.

Canha, who turns 35 on Feb. 15, helped the Brewers in their push for an NL Central title this year after they acquired him from the Mets at the trade deadline. The Mets received minor league pitcher Justin Jarvis in that deal and agreed to pay $3.26 million of Canha’s $3.5 million remaining salary for the year.

