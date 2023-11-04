Durrah, Donald L. 50, of Otisfield, Nov. 1, at home. Celebration of life 2-4 p.m./Service 4 p.m., Nov. 5, Oxford Hills Comprehensive H.S. Forum. Arrangements Chandler Funeral Homes South Paris.
