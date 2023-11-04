HOCKEY

Brian Bowen scored twice and the Norfolk Admirals cruised to a 5-0 win over the Maine Mariners on Saturday night in Norfolk, Virginia.

Norfolk, which also beat Maine 4-2 on Friday night, took the lead 19 seconds into the game on a goal by Mathieu Roy. Griffin Mendal made it 2-0 later in the period. Bowen scored his first goal in the second period, then he and Justin Robidas scored in the third.

Yanik Perets had 17 saves for Norfolk, while Brad Arvanitis had 39 saves for Maine.

The two teams, who will face off again at 3:05 p.m. Sunday in Norfolk, combined for 85 penalty minutes.

BASKETBALL

Advertisement

NBA: Joel Embiid had 26 points and 11 rebounds, Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 25 points and the 76ers beat the Phoenix Suns 112-100 in Philadelphia for their fourth straight win.

With Bradley Beal (back spasms) and Devin Booker (sprained left ankle) sitting out, the Suns faltered in the fourth and lost their third straight game. Kevin Durant kept the Suns within striking range until late with 31 points. He made 12 of 14 free throws.

Tyrese Maxey had 22 points and 10 assists and Tobias Harris added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Sixers.

GOLF

PGA TOUR: Matt Kuchar blew a big lead with a late collapse in the World Wide Technology Championship in Los Cabos, Mexico, leaving him tied with Camilo Villegas with a round left at Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante.

Six strokes ahead at 24 under with three holes left on a breezy, cloudy afternoon on the tip of Baja California. Kuchar pulled his drive on 15 left into dense bushes and made a quadruple-bogey 8. He then bogeyed the par-3 16th, limiting the damage with a 12-foot bogey putt.

Advertisement

Kuchar closed with two pars – with his birdie try on the par-5 18th hitting the cup – for a 5-under 67. Playing alongside Kuchar in the final group, Villegas finished birdie-birdie-bogey-birdie for a 69 to join Kuchar at 19 under.

LPGA: Japanese golfers Shiho Kuwaki and Nasa Hataoka each shot 6-under 66 to sit atop the leadboard with a one-stoke lead after the third round of the LPGA’s Japan Classic in Omitama, Japan.

They were both at 20-under 196 for three rounds. The two Japanese were also tied for the lead after the second round.

TENNIS

PARIS MASTERS: Grigor Dimitrov overcame strong resistance from seventh-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas with a 6-3, 6-7 (1), 7-6 (3) victory to reach the final in Paris.

Dimitrov served well, hit 38 winners and was flawless at the net.

Advertisement

He made the most of Tsitsipas’ poor start to claim the first set before his Greek rival saved two break points at 4-4 in the second set and started a comeback.

SOCCER

WOMEN’S SUPER LEAGUE: Chelsea women’s manager Emma Hayes will leave the defending Women’s Super League champion at the end of the season, the club said amid reports she is being lined up to take over the United States team.

Hayes has won 14 major trophies at Chelsea, including six WSL titles.

Chelsea said she was leaving to “pursue a new opportunity outside of the WSL and club football.”

She was immediately linked with a move to four-time women’s world champion United States, following the resignation of coach Vlatko Andonovski in August.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »