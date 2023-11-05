It takes a brave and honest man to admit he has made a mistake – and to act to correct it.

Rep. Jared Golden is such an honorable man. May Congress follow his outstanding leadership.

I thank Rep. Golden for his courage.

Walden Morton
Falmouth

