This moment of fear, regarding gun safety, gives way to appreciation for Rep. Golden’s public change of heart. His solemn and moving words, renouncing his past support for gun rights (and interpretation of the Second Amendment) and his request for forgiveness are to be commended. Certainly, this is a Maine profile in courage if ever there was one (following in the shoes of Margaret Chase Smith during the Red Scare).
Clearly, allowing more guns to be available to more people in Maine does not make us safer. Quite the opposite, as evidenced by the latest tragedy in Lewiston.
Richard Kaye-Schiess
Shapleigh
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.