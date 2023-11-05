This moment of fear, regarding gun safety, gives way to appreciation for Rep. Golden’s public change of heart. His solemn and moving words, renouncing his past support for gun rights (and interpretation of the Second Amendment) and his request for forgiveness are to be commended. Certainly, this is a Maine profile in courage if ever there was one (following in the shoes of Margaret Chase Smith during the Red Scare).

Clearly, allowing more guns to be available to more people in Maine does not make us safer. Quite the opposite, as evidenced by the latest tragedy in Lewiston.

Richard Kaye-Schiess

Shapleigh

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: