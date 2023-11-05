How could this happen again? How could this be allowed to happen again? Why must we mourn again and again? Will this, again and again, continue to end lives, to ruin lives, to haunt lives?

I am sure the Press Herald is receiving many letters full of heartache, anger and frustration asking these same questions about the shootings in Lewiston. I do not understand why our two senators in D.C. do not raise their voices in full support of a ban on all assault guns. If this tragedy in Lewiston does not move them to speak out, what will?

I thank Rep. Jared Golden for his humbling and heartfelt articulation of his position change. I implore Sens. Collins and King to take courage, explicitly stand up to the gun lobbies and call for a prohibition on sales of all assault guns.

Lucy Breslin

South Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: