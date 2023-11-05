PORTLAND – Dana Winslow Miles, 90, passed away peacefully at home with his beloved daughter by his side on Oct. 22, 2023. He was rich in wisdom, kindness and love. He loved unconditionally and gave generously. He had a way of making the ordinary feel extraordinary turning every day moments into cherished memories. He knew the value of hard work, the importance of honesty, and the strength of humility. His journey through life was an adventurous one that he embarked on with courage and dignity. His passing leaves a profound void, yet his spirit continues to surround and guide us.

Dana was born in Lewiston on Jan. 9, 1933 to Charles and Alice (Shedd) Miles. He graduated from Edward Little High School in 1951 and then joined the United States Marine Corps. He served in the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged in August 1954.

On June 29, 1957, he married the love of his life, June Meredith Leavitt; they were married for 50 years before her death in 2007. They had two children, Belinda Ann and Thomas Charles and spent most of their married life in Portland.

He attended Wentworth Institute in 1955 and then took a job working for New England Telephone and Telegraph. He worked 36 years for NET retiring in 1992 as the Maine Public Affairs Manager in Bell Atlantic’s External Affairs Department. After retirement, he established the Telephone Wiring Company, managed his residential properties in Auburn and worked for the Maine Turnpike Authority.

Dana was very involved in the community volunteering with the Telephone Pioneers of America, the Greater Portland United Way, Christmas in April, PTA, and Portland Youth Hockey. Dana was president and club secretary for the Portland Lions Club and for many years managed their Eye Glass Program. He enjoyed playing golf and was a member of the Fairlawn Country Golf Club. Dana was an avid reader and amassed a significant library of biography, mystery, fiction and non-fiction books.

He was predeceased by his devoted wife, June Meredith, who passed away on Dec. 29, 2007.

Dana is survived by his daughter, Belinda Miles and her husband Raymond Beland, his son, Thomas Miles of Portland; his granddaughter, Fallyn Marie Miles, her partner Justin Murphy and his great-granddaughter, Haisley of Old Orchard Beach.

A private family gathering will be held at Gracelawn Memorial Park in Auburn. For the full obituary and to sign Dana’s online guest book, please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

