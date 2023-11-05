GORHAM – Dawn G. Libby, 87, passed away peacefully at Gosnell House in Scarborough on Nov. 2, 2023.

She was born on Jan. 4, 1936, the daughter of Albert and Elisabeth (Kershner) Tetrault. She graduated from Westbrook High School in 1954 and was voted “best looking” in her class. Mom was known by many for her incredible beauty and her sense of adventure and fun. She loved boat rides and playing cribbage, but most of all, days spent at her favorite place in the world, Scarborough Beach.

In 1956, Dawn married Paul Tremblay and together they raised four daughters.

Dawn had a great work ethic, beginning at Yudy’s Tire in the ’60s and Central Maine Power in the ’70s. She retired from CMP and found a perfect retirement job at L.L.Bean, staying on there for 17 years.

Dawn’s biggest pride and joy was her large extended family. At family gatherings, she would sit back, looking at her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids, and say, “I just love this”. She was always up for a swim in the pool, riding the waves at the beach, and a jump into the lake from the boat. Mom was a really good sport!

She had many cherished friends over the years and stayed in close contact with all. She was part of a card “club”, beginning in the ‘60s, meeting with several other women every other week to play cards, laugh and eat good food. These friendships lasted over many decades, and Mom had tea with one of these special friends recently for a lovely visit. She also stayed in touch with her WHS classmates, meeting for monthly luncheons, barbeques, and lobster bakes. She really did love to socialize with family and friends.

Dawn was predeceased by a very special sister-in-law, Debra Tetrault.

Dawn is survived by her four daughters and their husbands, Paula (Peter) Green of Gorham, Susan (George) Parmenter of Standish, Diane (Kris) Christy, of Windham, and Pamela (Ed Nadeau) Tremblay of Hampden. She loved her sons-in-law very much, often telling people, “I have the BEST sons-in-law anyone could ask for”. And they felt the same about her.

Also surviving Dawn are her seven precious grandchildren, Erin (Chris) Perry, Nyssa Parmenter, Ryan (Meg) Mitchell, Kailey (Eric) Hanley, Katie (Beau) Betz, Jason Parmenter and Isaac Anderson.

She also leaves eight great-grandchildren, “The Littles” who brought so much joy to their “Grammy Libs” these last few years, Chloe, Brody, Mason, Levi, John, Sam, Lyra and Goldy.

Dawn is also survived by her brother, Paul Tetrault; nephew, Michael and his daughter Denali; and niece, Kelley and her husband Dale.

The family would like to thank the staff at Inn at Village Square in Gorham for their warm and loving care these last eight months as well as the staff at Mercy Hospital and Gosnell House. You are all Angels on Earth, and we are forever grateful.

Visiting hours will be Tuesday, Nov. 7, 3 to 6 p.m. at Dolby, Blais and Segee Funeral Home, 35 Church St., Westbrook. Burial will be private.

