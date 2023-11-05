KENNEBUNK – Deborah Yvonne Stewart, 69, of Kennebunk, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough following a period of failing health.

Deborah was born April 20, 1954 in Denver, Colo., the daughter of Walter Arthur and Charlotte Margaret Beaudoin Plaisted. Her family returned to Biddeford/Saco when she was young, and Deborah graduated from Thornton Academy, class of ’72.

She was employed for 20 years as a pharmacy technician with Kennebunk Village Pharmacy.

Deborah enjoyed the little details of life that make it so special. Spending family time in her camper in Pennsylvania, attending fairs, trips to North Conway, N.H., listening to old time music and old television shows, a good seafood chowder, her dogs Tucker and Max, and being surrounded by her loving family, sharing her sense of humor and a good belly laugh together.

She was predeceased by her parents, Walter and Charlotte Plaisted; and a brother, Lee Plaisted.

Survivors include her husband of 43 years, Mark Stewart, of Kennebunk; her son, Tyler Stewart, of Sanford; a daughter, Samantha Marquis and her husband Benjamin of Gorham, a grandson, Brady Marquis; and a brother, Steve Plaisted and his wife Priscilla of North Adams, Mass.

Friends are invited to visiting hours 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. A funeral service will be held at the Chapel, 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, West Kennebunk.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Deborah’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

