FALMOUTH – Edward Veder Bush, 75, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Oct. 31, 2023 from complications of Vascular Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease.

Ed was born in Bridgeport, Conn. in 1948 to Veder George Bush and Irene Brust Bush. He graduated from Ludlowe High School in Fairfield, Conn. in 1966 before proudly serving in the U.S. Air Force from 1969-1973, including a year in Vietnam.

After leaving the service, Ed received a degree in Architecture from Norwalk Technical College then worked for Arnold Bakery while running his own landscaping business. He married Aurelie (Lapoint) Bush in 1981, and went on to work for her family’s business, UF Strainrite, for the next 41 years until the time of his passing.

Ed was a devoted family man known for his sense of humor, the kindness he showed everyone he met, and his love of going to work every day. He is remembered for cracking silly jokes and laughing so hard at himself that he could barely deliver the punchline.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Aurelie Bush; his son, Edward Bush Jr. and wife Ruth Wang, his daughter, Vanessa Levat and her husband Hadley; his three precious grandchildren, Dylan and Simon Levat and Maxine Bush; his younger brothers George Bush, and James Bush and his wife Angie; and many beloved extended family members, including Jana Lapoint, Michelle and John Bisack, John Lapoint, JoAnn Lapoint, Jennifer Williams, Alan and Robin Lapoint; many nieces and nephews; and Michee Jean and Ysevella Luntadila who he treasured as his own children.

He was predeceased by his parents; and older sister, Beverly Fedak.

Family will receive friends at the Lindquist Funeral Home in Yarmouth on Sunday, Nov. 12 from 4 to 6 p.m., and a memorial of his life will be held at the First Universalist Church in Yarmouth on Monday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. followed by a military honor guard at the Evergreen Cemetery in Portland.

Please, no flowers, but donations can be made to the

Lapoint Scholarship at Maine Community College at

54 Lighthouse Circle,

South Portland, ME 04106

