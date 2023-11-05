LYNCHBURG, Va. – Emily Anne (Kachmar) Odey, a longtime resident of Concord, N.H., entered eternal rest at the age of 85 on Oct. 31, 2023 in Lynchburg, Va.
Emily’s life will be honored in a Memorial Mass on Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Concord, N.H.
Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit http://www.tharpfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the following organizations close to Emily’s heart:
Kids’ Haven: A Center for Grieving Children.
kidshavenlynchburg.org –
The Free Clinic of
Central Virginia
Freeclinicva.org or
The Friends Program
