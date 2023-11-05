KENNEBUNK – Jane Jennifer “Jen” (Connolly) Babiec was born on Jan. 8, 1960 in Norwood, Mass. She passed away peacefully on Oct. 31, 2023. Jen held many positions throughout her life, but some of the most important roles were sister, wife, aunt and friend.

Jen was predeceased by the love of her life, Thomas Babiec; and brother, Eugene Connolly.

“Jen” to those who knew her best, is survived by her five siblings, Susan Fiorello, James Connolly, Amy Musumano, Faith Connolly, and Maura Barrasso. In addition, she was aunt and great-aunt to 17 nieces and nephews; and 13 great-nieces and nephews. She had a special relationship with each one of them. Her dear friends were like her second family. Jen’s love for her family and friends will be remembered for years to come.

Jen was a woman of many talents and had an eclectic variety of hobbies. She loved sharing her creations with those around her. One of her favorite places to be was on the beach collecting sea glass, crocheting blankets for family and friends, and painting. She volunteered at the Treasure Chest, where she could help items find their new home; she saw value and beauty in items.

Her sense of humor was one of a kind. She made it a daily goal to make others smile. Even as her illness progressed, she focused on making others comfortable and laughing. Jen was deeply rooted in her faith and her connection to the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary.

A celebration of life will take place in Spring of 2024.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to:

Community Outreach Services,

P.O. Box 1175,

Kennebunk, ME 04043 or

Leukemia Lymphoma Association.

