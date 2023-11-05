Picardy, Jennifer Alexandra Tilton 17, of Cape Elizabeth, Oct. 29. Celebration of life 3-7 p.m., Nov. 9, Tostones Cafe, Cape Elizabeth. Hobbs Funeral Home.
