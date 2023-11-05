SCARBOROUGH – Richard “Dick” Harold Farr, 80, died on Oct. 27, 2023, surrounded by family.

Dick was born on March 14, 1943, in Portland. His late parents, Jacqueline Demauro and stepfather, Arnell Demauro raised Dick and his three brothers. Dick graduated from South Portland High School.

After graduation he started a rewarding 30-plus-year career at NorDx Lab, Maine Medical Center as a Blood Bank technician. In 1966, while working at MMC, he met the love of his life, Margret “Peggy” Dillon. A year later they married. Together they raised three daughters in Portland.

Dick was a lifelong cribbage player. He also enjoyed spending time at their summer home on Bonny Eagle Pond where they spent many years hosting their children, grandchildren and family friends.

Dick was predeceased by his parents; beloved wife, Peggy Farr; and two brothers, Philip and Dennis Farr.

He is survived by three daughters, Julie Carrell and husband Gregg of Cumberland, Laurie Farr-Bjorklund of Windham, Deborah “Debbie” Farr-Tirrell of Scarborough; a brother, Gerald Farr and wife Sharon of Biddeford, sister in law, Janet Farr of Westbrook; six grandchildren, Evan, Brendan, Lauren, Colby, Sam, and Parker (father Bryan Bjorklund); nephew, Ryan; and close family friend, Cee Jay.

Dick’s family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the excellent, compassionate care he received throughout his recent illness from Compassus Hospice, and Scarborough Terrace Assisted Living and Memory Care.

Services will be private. To view Dick’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Memorial contributions may be made in Dick’s memory to the

Animal Refuge League,

P.O. Box 336,

Westbrook, ME 04098

