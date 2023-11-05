FALMOUTH – Sylvia “Kit” Jones Seidenberg, 94, passed away peacefully at Gosnell Hospice House Oct. 31, 2023.

She was born Jan. 23, 1929, in Cambridge, Mass. and grew up in West Medford and Brookline, Mass., the daughter of Robert B. Jones and Lois K. Bateman.

Kit graduated from Leland Powers School of Radio and Theatre in 1948.

She married Charles Mosher Seidenberg on May 19, 1951. They resided in Needham, Mass. for 43 years where they raised their daughters.

Kit was a retail associate for many years at the Berkeley Store in Needham. Mass. She also was a library volunteer at the Needham Public Library and the Falmouth Memorial Library where she received a Volunteer of the Year award.

Kit’s passion was the theatre. She was an actress who captivated audiences with her dramatic portrayals for over 40 years, the majority of her time spent with The Footlight Club in Jamaica Plain, Mass. In 2022, she was awarded a Distinguished Achievement Service Honor from the Eastern Massachusetts Association of Community Theatres.

Kit will always be remembered for her dramatic spirit, strong beliefs and social personality that always brought a smile and lively conversation to her many friends and family.

In 2004, Kit and Charlie moved to Falmouth. Kit most recently resided at The Landing in Cape Elizabeth. A special thank you to the nursing staff at The Landing, and for the compassionate care received at Gosnell Hospice.

She is survived by three daughters, Deborah K. Locke of Cape Elizabeth, Carolyn S. Burwinkel (Jay) of Allison Park, Pa. and Elizabeth J. Billig of Cape Elizabeth; six grandchildren, Gretchen Gay (Rick), J.W. Burwinkel (Maria), Jennifer Dolan (Dan), Denise Bell (Howard), Rachel Dykeman (Jake) and Maxwell Billig; 13 great-grandchildren; a niece, and nephews.

Kit was predeceased by her husband, Charles; daughter, Cheryl; grand-daughter, Madeleine and grandson, Arin.

A private family gathering will be held in Needham, Mass. in the spring. Interment will be at Needham Cemetery.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

For those who wish, donations may be made to Planned Parenthood or a charity of their choice.

