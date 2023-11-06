SCARBOROUGH — When facing a life-limiting illness, individuals and their families often find themselves in a challenging and emotionally charged situation. In such times, it is important to have access to compassionate and expert end-of-life care. Hospice of Southern Maine, a nonprofit organization in Scarborough, provides holistic and personalized care to meet the needs and wishes of each patient.

Hospice care’s primary goal is to provide comfort and symptom management to patients and their families, Heidi Farber, irector of development and marketing, said. She said that hospice care is distinct from traditional medical care, which primarily focuses on curing illnesses. “While the main purpose of hospice care is neither to prolong life nor hasten death, it greatly improves the quality of life,” she said. Hospice is a type of palliative care, and Farber said studies have shown that choosing hospice earlier can lead to a better quality of life and even help people live up to 25% longer.

The hospice care team plays a vital role in providing holistic care to patients and their families, Farber said. “The hospice team supports the patient and family with expert medical care and psychosocial support, which encompasses emotional, spiritual, and social needs,” she said. This care includes regular nursing visits and practical assistance with daily needs like personal hygiene, running errands, and preparing meals. The team works together to understand the patient’s goals for end-of-life care, which can vary from one individual to another.

Farber and Kim Crabill, community liaison, said their are a number of myths and misconceptions about hospice care that are not true. Some include:

• Myth: Hospice care is only for the last few days or weeks. Truth: Hospice care is beneficial even when people choose it earlier, not just in the final days or weeks.

• Myth: Hospice is only for old people or those with cancer. Truth: Hospice is for individuals with various health conditions and diagnoses, including Alzheimer’s, heart and lung diseases, kidney diseases, and more.

• Myth: Hospice uses morphine, which hastens death. Truth: Hospices may use morphine to control pain and relax breathing. Patients have the choice to opt for other pain medications or forgo morphine if needed.

Hospice of Southern Maine has received recognition for its exceptional hospice care services. Farbersaid that the organization continually surpasses national and state benchmarks for quality care. In 2022, it received the prestigious Hospice Honors Elite Status award, one of only 60 hospice agencies across the nation and the only one in Maine to achieve this recognition. This award is based on caregiver feedback on various aspects of hospice care.

The organization is also the Preble Street Community Partner Award for caring for individuals from various walks of life, regardless of income or insurance status. They provide dignity, comfort, and compassion to everyone in need, Farber said.

Hospice of Southern Maine ensures that end-of-life care is personalized to meet each patient’s unique needs and wishes. Farber said, “Each patient’s plan of care is an ongoing conversation from day one. Patients choose how much involvement they want from team members, what medications they are comfortable with, and what equipment and supplies would be helpful.” The organization communicates with patients about their goals and makes incremental changes based on their wishes and symptoms.

When considering hospice care for a loved one with a life-limiting illness, it’s essential to align the care with the patient’s goals, Faber said. “Our goal is to help our patients and families have more good days at the end-of-life where they can focus on their relationships and other things that truly matter to them,” she said. She said It’s crucial to be educated about the options available and make an informed decision, knowing that hospice care can be revoked at any time if the patient chooses to pursue curative care.

In a steadfast commitment to provide compassionate end-of-life care to patients and their families, Hospice of Southern Maine has bolstered its team with the addition of several dedicated professionals, Faber said. About new hires and the organization’s mission said, “We are thrilled to welcome a group of highly skilled and caring individuals to our organization. Their expertise and dedication will contribute to our ongoing efforts to provide the highest quality end-of-life care to the southern Maine community.”

Individuals and families in the community can access the services and support provided by Hospice of Southern Maine when they need by calling 207-289-3640. This hotline is available 24/7.

