EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is going to miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his right knee, marking the second time in three years he’s been sidelined by an injury.

Jones had an MRI on Monday and it showed the season-ending injury, Coach Brian Daboll confirmed.

The sixth pick in the 2019 draft missed the final six games of the ’21 season with a neck injury.

A 26-year-old who signed a four-year, $160 million contract in March, Jones was hurt on a noncontact play in the first half of Sunday’s 30-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Giants have a 2-7 record and little hope of making the playoffs for a second straight season.

The injury might force the Giants to consider drafting a quarterback in next year’s draft, particularly if they have a high pick.

Daboll had no information on when surgery would take place or whether any other parts of the knee were hurt.

Jones was hurt on the final play of the first quarter when his right knee gave out while he was looking for a receiver downfield. There was no contact.

Jones was examined in the medical tent between quarters, did a little running on the sideline and convinced the coaches and medical staff he could go back in. On the first play of the second quarter, he dropped back and his knee gave out again. He left the field and did not return.

Tommy DeVito, who was promoted from the practice squad this week with backup Tyrod Taylor on injured reserve with a rib cage injury, finished up, hitting 15 of 20 for 175 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He made his NFL debut the week before against the Jets after Taylor was hurt.

STEELERS: The Steelers placed veteran inside linebacker Cole Holcomb on injured reserve, four days after he sustained a serious left knee injury in the first half of a 20-16 win over Tennessee.

Holcomb was hurt when Steelers safety Keanu Neal slammed into Holcomb’s left leg while both were attempting to tackle Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Holcomb lay on the Acrisure Stadium turf for several minutes before being taken off on a medical cart.

The 27-year-old Holcomb, who signed with the Steelers in the offseason after beginning his career with Washington, had 54 tackles and a fumble recovery in eight games with Pittsburgh this season.

VIKINGS: Running back Cam Akers ruptured his left Achilles tendon in another blow to a banged-up offense, a season-ending injury confirmed by Coach Kevin O’Connell.

Akers was hurt Sunday in the win at Atlanta, where he had eight carries for 25 yards. Acquired Sept. 20 in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams, Akers had 138 yards on 38 attempts plus 11 receptions for 70 yards in six games for the Vikings. He has one of Minnesota’s two rushing touchdowns this season. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs had one against the Falcons.

BROWNS: Starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. dodged a season-ending knee injury but will miss at least four weeks after being hurt in Sunday’s win over Arizona.

The Browns already lost star running back Nick Chubb and right tackle Jack Conklin for the year with knee injuries and feared the same with Wills, who went down in the third quarter while blocking on a running play.

However, Coach Kevin Stefanski said Wills sustained only an MCL injury. He’ll go on the injured list and will have to miss four games.

The earliest Wills could be back is Dec. 10 against Jacksonville.

