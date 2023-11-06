Jack Paradis rumbled 58 yards early in the first quarter to give the top-seeded Thornton Academy a 10-0 first quarter lead and added a 76-yard breakaway catch from Wyatt Benoit in the second in a 45-0 win over fourth-seeded Sanford Monday night in a Class A South football semifinal at Saco.

Benoit added a 23-yard touchdown pass to Fernando Ongay in the second quarter, and Hunter Boudreau and Harry Bunce added scoring runs.

Paradis closed out the scoring for Thornton Academy (6-4) with a 19-yard run in the third quarter.

The Trojans will host No. 2 Bonny Eagle in the Class A South final at 1 p.m. Saturday.

OXFORD HILLS 6, WINDHAM 0: Carter Wyman intercepted a pass at the Oxford Hills’ 3-yard line with 1:11 left in the fourth quarter and the third-seeded Vikings (8-2) beat the second-seeded Eagles (5-5) in a Class A North semifinal game in South Paris.

Oxford Hills advances to the regional final against Portland, which Lewiston, 32-8.

Windham was driving to try to tie or win the game late in the fourth quarter after Byron Rubito blocked an Oxford Hills punt that was recovered by Tobias Perkins at the Oxford Hills’ 40. The Eagles reached the 24 before Wyman’s interception sealed the win.

Oxford Hills took over six minutes off the clock on the game’s opening drive and took a 6-0 lead when Jake Carson scored from the 1 with 5:50 left. Windham blocked the point after kick.

The Eagles answered with a long drive, but stalled inside the Oxford Hills’ 20.

The Vikings had a chance to extend their lead in the third quarter, but fumbled at Windham’s 12 and the Eagles recovered with 7:08 left.

BONNY EAGLE 47, NOBLE 6: Terrell Edwards rushed for three touchdowns and passed for another as the third-seeded Scots (6-4) beat the second-seeded Knights (7-3) in a Class A South semifinal in North Berwick.

Bonny Eagle scored on its first possession, taking a 7-0 lead when Edwards broke free for a 54-yard run.

Connor Johnson made it 13-0 with a 10-yard run on the first play of the second quarter. Then, after an interception by Colby McCormack, Edwards went in from the 4 for a 19-0 halftime lead.

Noble quarterback Jameer Rose cut into the deficit with a long touchdown run on the opening drive of the third quarter. But Edwards answered with a 9-yard TD run, then threw a 12-yard scoring pass to Emmett St. Pierre.

Johnson (18 yards) and Ben Augustino (21 yards) added touchdown runs in the fourth quarter.

The Scots will face top-seeded Thornton Academy in the regional final.

