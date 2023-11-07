LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams are signing quarterback Carson Wentz, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

Wentz needed to pass a physical before the deal could be announced. Los Angeles is on its bye week.

Wentz has been out of the NFL this season after starting seven games last year for the Washington Commanders. The seven-year NFL veteran was Philadelphia’s starter for five years, and he started all 17 games for Indianapolis in 2021.

The Rams (3-6) are in need of another passer behind Matthew Stafford, who missed Los Angeles’ dismal loss at rainy Green Bay last weekend with a sprained thumb ligament. The Rams are on a three-game losing streak, falling to 8-18 since winning the Super Bowl.

Backup Brett Rypien was the only other quarterback on the Rams’ roster before Stafford’s injury, and he struggled to a 13-of-28 performance with two fumbles and an interception in Los Angeles’ 20-3 loss.

The Rams waived Rypien, a necessary move if the team intends to put him back on its practice squad.

PANTHERS: Blake Martinez has put his embattled Pokemon trading card business on hold and is returning to the NFL.

The 29-year-old linebacker has joined the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad and the team is hoping he can help offer some stability to a position that has been ravaged by injuries.

The Panthers (1-7) play the Chicago Bears on Thursday night, although Coach Frank Reich said he’s unsure if that will be enough time for Martinez to get up to speed given that he’s only participated in one practice.

Martinez has been out of football since last November when he abruptly announced his retirement from the Las Vegas Raiders to focus on “family and future passions.”

One of those passions included Pokemon cards.

In 2022 he started “Blake’s Breaks,” a company that buys and sells Pokemon cards and reportedly did $8.3 million in revenue in just nine months, according to a CNBC report. One of his rare Pokemon cards was sold for $672,000.

But his company’s reputation took a major hit in August when it was permanently removed from Whatnot — an online social marketplace that allows users to sell products to each other — after being accused of scamming buyers.

JETS: The New York Jets signed defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, who was released by Cleveland in July following some legal issues, to the practice squad.

The Jets released defensive lineman Bruce Hector from the practice squad to make room for Winfrey.

Winfrey was drafted by the Browns in the fourth round out of Oklahoma in 2022. He was waived by Cleveland on July 19 after police opened an investigation into him being involved in an aggravated robbery incident. Fox 8 News in Cleveland reported on Oct. 31 that Winfrey would not face charges.

The 23-year-old Winfrey was previously arrested in April after he allegedly caused “bodily injury” during an argument with a woman he was dating in Texas. The charge was dropped after Winfrey completed a pretrial diversion program.

CARDINALS: The Arizona Cardinals activated Kyler Murray from the physically unable to perform list, opening the door for him to make his return from a knee injury against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The move was expected, but still significant, considering Murray has missed roughly 11 months with a torn ACL that he suffered last season in a game against the New England Patriots.

TITANS: Rookie Will Levis needed all of two starts to earn the starting quarterback job for the Tennessee Titans.

Coach Mike Vrabel announced that the 33rd pick overall out of Kentucky will be the Titans’ starter moving forward and that he already told the team of the change, moving injured veteran Ryan Tannehill to the backup spot.

