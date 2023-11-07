SOUTH PARIS – Dorothy Arlene Boyce, 90, died Oct. 24, 2023, at a healthcare facility in South Paris, Maine. She was born Aug. 15, 1933, in Portland, a daughter of Gardner and Margaret (Brown) Boyce.

She received her BA degree in English from Bates College and her MA degree from Simmons College in Library Science. This followed with employment at the Portland Public Library and North Yarmouth Academy where she taught English. From there, she was librarian at Gould Academy in Bethel for 26 years and then librarian at Telstar Regional High School for eight years.

Dottie was a former member of the South Portland Congregational Church, UCC. She was a member of the Bethel Alliance Church and taught Sunday school there for many years.

Dottie had a lifelong love for animals. She loved to share this joy with others, especially children. In retirement, she worked with Haflinger ponies at the fairs for eight years both in hand and in harness.

She was predeceased by her parents.

She is survived by her adopted daughters, Lori and Robin. She is also survived by her brother, John (Jack) Boyce of Cape Elizabeth; a niece Jennifer Appleby, husband James and their children Elias and Asa from Warren, Maine; a nephew John (Jay) Boyce and his son Gardner from Miranda, California.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 18, at 11 a.m., at the Bethel Alliance Church.

Arrangements by Cliff Gray Cremation & Funeral Services, 60 Andrews Road, Bryant Pond.

Donations in Dottie’s memory may be made to Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills, 9 Swallow Road, South Paris, ME 04281.

