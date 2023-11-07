BRUNSWICK – Gilberte “Betty” Louise Johnson, passed away peacefully at the Brentwood Center in Yarmouth on Thursday, Nov. 2 2023.

Betty was born in Paris France, where her father, a French military officer was stationed. The family traveled through various parts of Europe and Africa while her father was in the military. She and her family survived the atrocities of the Nazi occupation in France during WWII.

Betty fell in love with an American Navy military man. She moved to the US where they were married. She had five children with her husband in various states while being stationed during his service in the military. They settled in Maine where she raised her five children.

Betty worked for several years at Health-Tex until their closing. She later worked in manufacturing for her beloved LL Bean, until her retirement. She continued to work part time at the Hill House in Bath as well as cleaning houses well into her late eighties.

She loved dogs of all kinds and always thought deer were “so pretty” (her words). This fact was evident in all the fake deer in her yard at Christmas time and all year around. She had a deep love for live music of any type and Elvis Presley, even including his impersonators.

Betty is survived by her children Darryll Johnson and his wife Cheri of Florida, Jean and his wife Sharon of Brunswick, Patrick and his wife Brandy of Brunswick, April Norrigan of Texas, and Linda Pollett Dall of Lisbon Falls; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to visit 4 – 6 p.m. Monday Nov. 13, 2023 at Brackett’s funeral home, 29 Federal Street Brunswick.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

﻿In lieu of flowers,

contributions can

be made to:

Midcoast Humane Society

5 Industrial Parkway

Brunswick, ME 04011 (www.midcoasthumane.org)

