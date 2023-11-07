LISBON FALLS – Patricia Marie Yeaton, 79, peacefully passed away in her sleep Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. She was born Nov. 22, 1944 in Bath, the daughter of Leon and Flora Morin. Patricia met the love of her life at a young age and got married in Bath on Nove. 30, 1962, not long after they started their family together.

Patricia will always be remembered for her love and talent of making quilts, playing card games, bowling and spending time with her beloved family and friends. She spent a huge part of her life doing what she loved as a Lisbon Krazy Kwilter. She enjoyed hosting her Monday night competitive card game with her very close friends. She spent most of her last summers traveling with her best friend, Cheryl Monat making everlasting memories. We are so thankful she was able to make one last girls trip summer of 2023 with her daughter, Lynn and two granddaughters, Brianna and Hannah to Southport Island. She will be missed deeply by so many and never forgotten.

﻿Patricia is survived by her daughters, Wendy Yeaton of Harpswell, and Lynn Smith and her husband Ron of Pittston; her brother, Patrick Morin and his wife Elva. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Cody Thompson and his wife Andrea, Casey Thompson, Brianna Stpierre and her husband Alex, Hannah and Shawn Smith, Sarah and Allison Buchanan, Nathan Yeaton and his significant other Stacey Moore, and Nick Reno and his wife Liz; her great grandchildren Jaxon, Jakobe, Winter, Avery, Aurora, Asher, Thompson, Reed, Libbi and Tyler and Harper Jean and her beloved cat Trixie.

﻿In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband, Keith Yeaton and daughter, Pamela.

﻿The family will be holding a remembrance with refreshments 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 at the MTM Community Center, 18 School Street, Lisbon Falls, ME 04252. Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com.

﻿

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous