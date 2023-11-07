PORTLAND – Patricia “Tootie” Mikulaninecz, 77, of Portland. Funeral Services will be held 12 noon Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave. Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 10, from 4-7 p.m. To see Patricia’s full obit, share a memory or leave the family an online

Condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous