GOLF

Tiger Woods couldn’t be more involved with primetime TGL unless he had built the arena. He helped develop the tech-infused golf league. He’s playing in it. And now he’s a team owner.

Woods and his TGR Ventures and David Blitzer, the investor who has ownership in all four major sports leagues, were announced Tuesday as owners of Jupiter Links GC, the sixth and final team for the first-of-its-kind golf league that starts in January.

Woods, Rory McIlroy and former Golf Channel president Mike McCarley are founding partners in TMRW Sports, the sports and entertainment company behind TGL.

Woods referred to TGL as a “modern twist of traditional golf” that ultimately will make it more accessible by leaning the glitz of technology. Key to the modernization is playing in SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, an arena that holds some 1,600 spectators.

Teams will go head-to-head for nine holes of alternate shots and six holes of singles, starting off by hitting shots from real turf into a screen 20 times larger than a standard simulator, and then shifting to actual shots from 50 yards or closer to a green complex that can turn 360 degrees to create different angles. They putt on a synthetic surface in which contours can change.

It starts Jan. 9. The two-hour matches — two teams at a time — will be televised on ESPN on Mondays and/or Tuesday, ending before the Masters. The prize fund is $21 million, with $9 million going to the winning team and players eventually getting equity in the league.

The other teams are Atlanta Drive, led by Arthur Blank of the Atlanta Falcons; Los Angeles Golf Club, led by a group fronted by Alexis Ohanian, Serena and Venus Williams and limited partners that include Alex Morgan and Michelle Wie West; New York, led by Steven Cohen of the New York Mets; and San Francisco, led by Avenue Sports Fund with private equity executive Marc Lasry and Golden State guard Stephen Curry.

BASEBALL

MAJORS: Nine-inning games in the World Series averaged 3 hours, 1 minute, the fastest since 1996, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The first postseason of the pitch clock also included defensive shift limits and larger bases, leading to increased stolen bases and appearing to contribute to higher batting averages.

Just one postseason game topped 4 hours, when the Rangers beat Arizona in an 11-inning World Series opener. Six of 40 postseason games exceeded 4 hours in 2022.

• Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner questioned current and former players along with staff on whether to keep Aaron Boone before deciding the New York manager will return next year.

New York faded from contention by mid-August and finished 82-80, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Boone, 50, replaced Joe Girardi before the 2018 season. Boone has a 509-361 record but hasn’t reached the World Series, which New York last won in 2009.

• Baltimore Orioles GM Mike Elias was voted Major League Baseball’s executive of the year after the team finished with the American League’s best record for the first time since 1997.

Baltimore went 101-61 with a $67 million payroll, 29th among the 30 teams and ahead of only Oakland. After their first 100-win season since 1980, the Orioles were swept in the Division Series by the eventual World Series champion Texas Rangers.

• Marcus Thames was hired as the hitting coach of the Chicago White Sox, who lured him from a similar job with the Los Angeles Angels.

Thames joined Manager Pedro Grifol’s staff after spending last season in that role with Los Angeles.

• As the losses piled up for a second straight season under his watch, Mark Kotsay regularly walked through Oakland’s clubhouse after games to check in with players, encourage them and even turn the music on to lift everybody’s spirits when needed.

The Athletics believe in Kotsay’s leadership through all of the challenges and changes, exercising the manager’s contract option for 2025.

The club made the announcement about Kotsay’s future following a 50-112 season that followed a 60-102 record for Kotsay’s first season in 2022.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Charlotte Hornets starting guard Terry Rozier will miss the next two games against the Washington Wizards with a left groin strain, the team announced.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Kansas Coach Bill Self signed a lifetime contract that will pay him $53 million over the first five years, easily surpassing Kentucky Coach John Calipari for the richest deal ever given to a college basketball coach at a public university.

Self will make more than $13 million this season in base pay, professional services and royalties along with a one-time signing bonus and retention payments, including some that were deferred during the pandemic. At the conclusion of each year, another is added to the deal, and Self will earn a one-time, $5 million retention bonus if he serves out the first five.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Barcelona missed its chance to reach the knockout rounds with games to spare after a 1-0 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk.

It was Shakhtar’s first win as a host in the group stage of the competition since it started playing away from Ukraine because of the war with Russia.

A draw would have been enough to secure Barcelona a spot in the round of 16 for the first time after two straight eliminations in the group stage of Europe’s top club competition.

