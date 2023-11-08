Cooper Flagg announced on Oct. 30 he was going to Duke, ending months of speculation about his collegiate basketball plans.

On Wednesday, the nation’s top basketball player in the 2024 recruiting class, made it official.

Flagg, a Newport native, signed his National Letter of Intent to play for the Blue Devils during a ceremony at Montverde Academy in Florida. Kelly Flagg, Cooper’s mother and a coach for his Maine United club basketball team, confirmed the signing Wednesday.

The NLI is a mutual guarantee between a college and a student regarding athletic-based financial aid.

A Duke University spokesperson said Wednesday the school would not comment on any signing until paperwork from its entire recruiting class was in hand.

Flagg, a 6-foot-9 forward, is one of five Montverde Academy players to sign letters of intent to Division I programs Wednesday.

Flagg led Nokomis Regional High to the 2022 Class A title. He was named Gatorade Player of the Year as a freshman that season, registering 20.5 points, 10 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 3.7 steals, 3.7 blocks on 62 percent shooting.

Since transferring to Montverde, Flagg garnered national buzz for his standout play with Team USA in the FIBA Under-17 World Cup last summer. That buzz grew over the summer as he led Maine United to a runner-up finish at Nike EYBL Peach Jam in North Augusta, South Carolina.

Flagg, originally set to graduate in 2025, reclassified into the Class of 2024 in August, making him eligible to play in college a year sooner.

Now, those college plans are official.

Flagg will join a Duke program that has won five national titles and produced three No. 1 picks in the NBA draft since 2011. He will play for Jon Scheyer, who replaced legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski last year.

Before he arrives in Durham, N.C., Flagg and Montverde are scheduled to play two games in Portland on Jan. 5 and 6. Montverde will play South Shore High School of Brooklyn, New York, and CATS Academy Boston of Braintree, Massachusetts.

