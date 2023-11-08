Thank you for your coverage on the Lewiston disaster. Members of local law enforcement deserves a huge thanks for their bravery during the shooting in Lewiston and the aftermath. It is easy for national media to be critical in the early days of analysis, but our police performed as heroes.

In our tiny state, our public servants are usually just local neighbors and friends. They don’t parachute into Maine from away. They are part of our community.

We have what everyone else wants. We have neighbors and community. We have a great quality of life in Maine. Many of us are able to be happy in our lives, and we help each other if someone needs help. Like all states, our law enforcement struggles with recruitment and budgeting problems. Our community will be here when all the media trucks leave.

The governor, the politicians, hospital staff, police and the volunteers are all owed a huge “thank you.” They are our heroes and that is how we live. Everyone wants what we have in Maine: loyalty and friends.

Diana Bell

Lewiston

