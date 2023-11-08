NEW YORK — Lonnie Walker came off the bench to score 21 points and Day’Ron Sharpe added 11 points and 10 rebounds as the Brooklyn Nets beat the Clippers 100-93 on Wednesday night, sending Los Angeles to its fourth road loss.

Cam Thomas scored 14 points in the first half for the Nets before leaving the game early in the third quarter after spraining his left ankle. Dorian Finney-Smith added 12 points for the Brooklyn, which snapped a two-game losing streak.

Paul George scored 24 points and Kawhi Leonard 17 for the Clippers, who lost their third straight. Ivica Zubac had 10 points and 10 rebounds and James Harden added 12 points and eight rebounds in his second game with Los Angeles since being acquired from Philadelphia on Oct. 30.

Sharpe gave the Nets a needed boost off the bench, scoring nine points in the fourth quarter. He hit an off-balanced shot off the glass as Zubac tried for the block that put the Nets ahead 98-79 with 6:42 remaining.

Leonard cut the deficit to 94-90 with 1:17 to remaining, but Spencer Dinwiddie answered with a 3-pointer.

Los Angeles called a timeout, but turned over the ball on its following possession and missed two more shots before Royce O’Neal hit a 3-pointer to seal the win for the Nets.

Advertisement

KNICKS 126, SPURS 105: Victor Wembanyama’s first game at Madison Square Garden was one of the worst of his young career, as the No. 1 draft pick managed just one basket in the first three quarters of New York’s win.

The 7-foot-3 Wembanyama missed his first seven shots and had more airballs (2) than field goals through three quarters, when the Knicks led by as much as 30 points. He was in danger of failing to reach double figures for the first time before scoring eight points in the fourth to finish with 14 on 4-for-14 shooting.

Jalen Brunson scored 25 points for the Knicks, who won their second consecutive game.

PACERS 134, JAZZ 118: Aaron Nesmith scored 24 points and Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner each added 22 to lead Indiana over visiting Utah.

Tyrese Haliburton scored all 16 of his points in the second half and finished with 13 assists. .

The NBA’s highest-scoring team entertained television celebrity David Letterman by winning for the third time in four games and topping the 120-point mark for the fourth straight game.

Advertisement

WIZARDS 132, HORNETS 116: Kyle Kuzma scored 33 points and visiting Washington made 18 3-pointers to beat Charlotte, snapping a four-game losing streak.

LaMelo Ball, coming off a 30-point triple-double in a loss to Dallas, had a season-high 34 points for the Hornets.

TIMBERWOLVES 122, PELICANS 101: Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and had a season-high eight assists and host Minnesota beat short-handed New Orleans.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting and Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 20 rebounds to help Minnesota win its fourth straight game.

New Orleans was without its two leading scorers, with Zion Williamson out for personal reasons and CJ McCollum sidelined for the second straight game by a collapsed lung.

NOTES

Advertisement

MEXICO CITY: It’ll be a home game for the Orlando Magic on Thursday night, when they take on the Atlanta Hawks in Mexico City.

It’ll feel like home in a way to Magic Coach Jamahl Mosley, too.

Mosley has been to Mexico to coach before, as an assistant. And his basketball ties there run even deeper — after college, he was part of a team that toured Mexico for about four weeks with some other potential pro players, facing off against some local and national squads. Now, he’s an NBA head coach there for the first time.

“I think it’s absolutely fantastic,” Mosley said. “I think it’s so amazing for our league, for everyone involved in basketball — fans or parts of organizations. I think it’s so great that we continue to use basketball as a way to bring people together, to celebrate each other, to celebrate the beauty of the game.”

The game is one of four regular-season contests that’ll be played outside current NBA cities this season. Besides Hawks-Magic, there will be a game between Brooklyn and Cleveland in Paris on Jan. 11.

There will also be two games in Las Vegas on Dec. 7 serving as the semifinals of the NBA’s new in-season tournament — along with a championship game there on Dec. 9 that will not count in the standings — though it’s not uncommon for the league to have a presence there. Vegas is a past All-Star weekend host, is the site of Summer League each year and is prominently mentioned as an expansion target.

Advertisement

Mexico City, which now has a G League team, is thought to be a possible expansion site as well.

HEAT: Bam Adebayo had Miami’s first 20-rebound triple-double in team history. Until he didn’t.

The NBA, which reviews every stat from every game and often makes changes during and even after contests, took away one of the rebounds Adebayo was credited with in Miami’s 108-107 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.

That means Adebayo’s final line was 22 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists. It is still a triple-double, the sixth of his regular-season career and seventh when including playoff games — just not one of the 20-rebound variety.

The only other player in Heat history to grab 19 rebounds as part of a triple-double was Lamar Odom, who had 30 points, 19 rebounds and 11 assists in Miami’s 102-96 win over Sacramento on March 6, 2004.

JAZZ: The Utah Jazz will be without starting center Walker Kessler for at least the next two weeks because of an injured left elbow.

Kessler, a first-team all-rookie selection last season, was injured during a season-opening loss to the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 25. After initially trying to play through the pain, doctors determined he injured the ulnar collateral ligament and that the best remedy would be avoiding contact for two more weeks. Then he will be re-evaluated.

He’s averaging 8.3 points and 7.9 rebounds.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »