SOCCER

Chris Donovan scored in the 79th minute and goalkeeper Andre Blake recorded his third career playoff clean sheet as the Philadelphia Union beat the 10-man New England Revolution 1-0 on Wednesday night at Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Philadelphia (16-9-10) swept the best-of-three series with New England (15-10-10) to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals against Supporters’ Shield winner Cincinnati.

Donovan, who entered in the 67th minute, redirected Jack McGlynn’s free kick for the winner. Blake made three saves.

New England midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye was given a red card in the 45th minute after stepping on Dániel Gazdag. The decision came after a VAR check for violent conduct.

Philadelphia won a road match in the MLS playoffs for the first time in club history. The Union had lost its first four before drawing 3-3 at LAFC in the 2023 MLS Cup final, only to lose on penalties.

New England lost a home playoff match outright for the first time in team history. The Revs had recorded 13 wins and six draws in their last 19 MLS playoff matches in Foxborough.

• Sporting Kansas City defender Logan Ndenbe tore the ACL in his right knee in his team’s win over St. Louis City last weekend, sidelining him for the rest of the MLS Cup playoffs and into next season, the club said.

• Charlotte FC has fired Coach Christian Lattanzio despite the team reaching the playoffs for the first time.

The team also fired assistant coach Andy Quy.

The next hire will be the third to coach Charlotte since the club began play as an expansion team in 2022.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Union Berlin’s incredible losing streak ended in an unlikely place as it rescued a 1-1 draw at Serie A champion Napoli.

Matteo Politano gave Napoli the lead in the 39th minute but David Datro Fofana, who is on loan from Chelsea, leveled seven minutes after the break with his first goal in almost a year to prevent Union from falling to a 13th straight loss in all competitions.

• Real Sociedad scored three times in the first 21 minutes to defeat Benfica 3-1 and move closer to reaching the round of 16 for the second time in its history.

Mikel Merino opened the scoring in the sixth minute, Mikel Oyarzabal netted in the 11th and Ander Barrenetxea got the third in the 21st. Benfica pulled one closer with Rafa Silva in the 49th.

• The match between FC Copenhagen and Manchester United was briefly stopped on two occasions in the first half because of incidents involving spectators at Parken Stadium in the Danish capital.

A man who appeared to be carrying a Palestinian flag ran onto the field. The words “Stop the killing of children in Gaza. Let’s stand together” were written on the flag. Security guards removed him.

That caused a delay of less than a minute, but there was a longer break soon after because a fan needed medical attention in the stands. A screen was put up and the person was helped.

A message over the loudspeaker later said the person involved was doing “well in the circumstances.”

• Harry Kane scored twice to shoot Bayern Munich into the knockout stage with a 2-1 win over visiting Galatasaray.

The England captain endured a long VAR check before he could celebrate after his header from Joshua Kimmich’s free kick in the 80th minute was initially flagged offside.

After the goal was given, Kane celebrated with teammates and Bayern’s goal-music rang around the stadium, only for another last check to curtail the celebrations again.

There were no issues with Kane’s second goal, tapped in from close range in the 86th after he was picked out at the back post by substitute Mathys Tel.

Galatasaray’s Cédric Bakambu scored after a long ball forward from Sérgio Oliveira in injury time.

NWSL: Jane Campbell of the Houston Dash was named the National Women’s Soccer League Goalkeeper of the Year.

Campbell, who played every minute of the NWSL regular season for her team, led the league with the lowest goals-against average with 0.83 goals a game.

Campbell and Houston’s defense allowed just 18 goals, fewest in the league, over 22 regular-season matches.

She made 93 total saves and had eight shutouts, a personal and Houston best. She has played in 126 matches for the Dash since 2017, setting a club record for appearances.

The Dash finished 6-8-8 this season, missing out on the playoffs.

PREP SCHOOLS

GIRLS’ SOCCER: Blake Metcalf of Scarborough put in the rebound of her own shot eight minutes into the match, and Berwick Academy ended its regular season with a 1-0 win over Concord Academy in South Berwick.

Berwick (12-3-4) will be the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Independent League playoffs and will play Friday at No. 1 Pingree School.

HORSE RACING

BREEDERS’ CUP: The Breeders’ Cup will return to Del Mar in 2025 after the track north of San Diego also hosts next year.

It will mark the fourth time the track hosts the two-day world championships, after doing so in 2017, 2021 and next year. The dates for 2024 are Nov. 1-2 and in 2025 will be Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

