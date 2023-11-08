Anna Cote and Paige Cote each scored two goals as Bates shut out Johnson & Wales 7-0 Wednesday night at Lewiston in the first round of the NCAA Division III field hockey tournament.

The Bobcats play a second-round match against Babson at 11 a.m. Saturday at Babson Park, Massachusetts.

Sophie Brea made eight saves for Johnson & Wales.

TUFTS 5, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Andrea DelGiudice and Kylie Rosenquest each scored twice to help the Jumbos shut out the Huskies in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament in Medford, Massachusetts.

Katarina Villa added one goal for Tufts, which held Southern Maine’s offense to no shots on goal.

Julianna Kiklis made nine saves for USM.

Advertisement

MEN’S BASKETBALL

MAINE 111, MAINE-PRESQUE ISLE 59: Kellen Tynes and Logan Carey each scored 18 points, with Tynes making four steals and Carey grabbing six rebounds as the Black Bears (1-1) rolled past the Owls (0-1) in Orono.

Milos Nenadic had 16 points and 10 rebounds, shooting 8 for 9 from the field. A.J. Lopez had 14 points and five rebounds and Peter Filipovity contributed 12 points for Maine.

Dany Harris led UMPI with 14 and David Ellington added 12 points.

USM 87, UNE 73: Tommy Whelan recorded 23 points, five rebounds and four blocks while Chance Dixon added 20 points, five rebounds and four assists, lifting the Huskies to a season-opening victory over the Nor’easters in Gorham.

Joe Longoria tallied 16 points and eight rebounds for Southern Maine. Brady Saunders had 12 points, four rebounds and four steals.

Advertisement

Adam Lux led UNE with 20 points and nine rebounds. Adrian Torres totaled 14 and five rebounds and Zach Boulay logged 10 points and eight rebounds.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

UNE 65, USM 53: Kaylee Beyor had 14 points and five rebounds and Jordyn Franzen, Sydney Jenisch and Juliana Tracey all chipped in 13, leading the Nor’easters to a season-opening win over the Huskies in Gorham.

Tracey added seven rebounds and six assists and Jenisch had four rebounds and four assists for the UNE.

Liz Cote, Tamrah Gould and Tara Flanders led Southern Maine with 12 points apiece. Emma Haskell had nine points and four rebounds.

(2) UCONN 102, DAYTON 58:Aaliyah Edwards scored 23 points and Paige Bueckers made her long-awaited return from injury as the Huskies opened the season by routing visiting Dayton.

It was Bueckers’ first game since the Huskies loss to South Carolina in the 2022 National Championship, a span of 584 days. The former National Player of the Year missed all of last year and much of her sophomore season with two separate knee injuries.

She scored eight points in 21 minutes Wednesday while on a coach-imposed minutes restriction. She also had seven rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous