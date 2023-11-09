The Brunswick Parks and Recreation Department is teaming up with Six River NEMBA for a Fall Trail Clean Up Day for various sections of the Kate Furbish Preserve Trails from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Nov. 12.

Parks staff will lead the group of volunteers through a series of clean-up projects that include clearing trails of leaves and brush, picking up twigs and branches, picking up trash, etc. Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to meet with event leaders at the Princes Point Road Boat Launch. Volunteers will be placed in smaller groups and head out to their designated clean-up zones. Volunteers are encouraged but not required to bring their own rake and gloves.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: