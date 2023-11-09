The Brunswick Parks and Recreation Department is teaming up with Six River NEMBA for a Fall Trail Clean Up Day for various sections of the Kate Furbish Preserve Trails from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Nov. 12.
Parks staff will lead the group of volunteers through a series of clean-up projects that include clearing trails of leaves and brush, picking up twigs and branches, picking up trash, etc. Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to meet with event leaders at the Princes Point Road Boat Launch. Volunteers will be placed in smaller groups and head out to their designated clean-up zones. Volunteers are encouraged but not required to bring their own rake and gloves.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.