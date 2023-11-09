A recent article (“A warming Gulf Stream is edging ever closer to shore,” Oct. 23) reported findings from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute that, since 2001, the Gulf Stream has warmed 2 degrees Fahrenheit and moved six miles closer to the eastern continental shelf. Scientists from the Gulf of Maine Research Institute have warned that this will very likely “have long-term consequences for the Gulf of Maine and the communities that rely on it for their well-being and livelihoods.” This is just one of many recent findings that should have us all concerned and ready to take immediate action.

A proposed ordinance, the Sustainability Fund, coming up soon before the City Council, would support efforts to reduce energy costs and fossil fuel consumption by Portland residents and businesses. It would provide funds for pilot projects to jump start Portland’s One Climate Future plan, which took huge efforts from city staff and community stakeholders to develop, yet has been slow to achieve its goals. Sustainability Fund pilot projects could demonstrate ways to, for example, retrofit buildings so they are “carbon neutral” and would immediately help reduce the city’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Once in place, the Sustainability Fund could be used to support other pilot projects that, once successful, could attract more substantial funding from larger funding sources, such as the Inflation Reduction Act, with larger scale impacts. We urge residents to ask the City Council to vote to establish the Sustainability Fund and help move Portland toward its climate goals.

Richard Clapp and Paula Georges

Portland Climate Action Team

Portland

