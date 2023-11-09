Amid all the horrific news recently, Ben McCanna has produced some outstanding photography, uplifting readers’ spirits and giving cause for appreciating the wonders that can be found everywhere around us.
The first that really caught my eye was “Sliding Into the Week.” It looked almost like a totem presenting the beauty in Portland. Then, “Do the Hokey Pogie” was brilliant, with almost a flying grapefruit motif. More recently, “In the Clear” was beautifully captured, with color, symmetry and simplicity of venue, but a composite to feast the eyes upon.
Kudos to Mr. McCanna for giving us something truly to feed to soul.
Jan Roberson
Harpswell
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.