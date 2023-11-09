Amid all the horrific news recently, Ben McCanna has produced some outstanding photography, uplifting readers’ spirits and giving cause for appreciating the wonders that can be found everywhere around us.

The first that really caught my eye was “Sliding Into the Week.” It looked almost like a totem presenting the beauty in Portland. Then, “Do the Hokey Pogie” was brilliant, with almost a flying grapefruit motif. More recently, “In the Clear” was beautifully captured, with color, symmetry and simplicity of venue, but a composite to feast the eyes upon.

Kudos to Mr. McCanna for giving us something truly to feed to soul.

Jan Roberson

Harpswell

