Deer in the Maine woods and the hunters who hunt them are safer than families at a bowling alley or patrons at their local bar.

Maine state hunting law limits semi-automatic rifle magazines to five bullets. Deer can escape while a gun is being reloaded. People facing a magazine containing 50 rounds or more don’t have that option. Hunters do not want fellow hunters spraying lead among the pines. The Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine can take the lead, affording Maine people the same odds of survival in their daily lives that sportsmen enjoy while in the woods. Supporting a five-bullet magazine limit on all firearms in the state would at least even the odds and be in the SAM’s best interests.

A disgusted public will eventually demand an end to mass killings. By one estimate, hunters make up about 4% of the United States population. This is not enough to overcome national support for restrictive gun laws when public patience with legislative inaction becomes exhausted. Exhaustion begets anger that can result in overreaction, which, in this case, could radically change hunting in Maine.

When change is inevitable, it is best to become part of managing the change than to helplessly await the result. The Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine can protect itself by lobbying to enact laws that protect both Second Amendment rights and create a safer public environment. This is an opportunity to provide leadership that can have a positive effect in Maine – and perhaps the nation.

Thomas Foley

Cumberland Foreside

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: