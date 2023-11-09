LEXINGTON, Ky. — One of the most memorable Kentucky Derby winners in history is retiring from racing.

Rich Strike, the 80-1 long shot who triumphed at the 2022 Kentucky Derby, will no longer race and will soon be offered as a stallion prospect at an upcoming Keeneland sale.

He will be offered as a stallion prospect at Keeneland’s November Horses of Racing Age Sale on Nov. 17. Rich Strike will be consigned by Candy Meadows Farm.

Sired by Keen Ice, Rich Strike was ridden to victory in the 2022 Derby by jockey Sonny Leon for trainer Eric Reed. The 4-year-old colt was bred in Kentucky by Calumet Farm.

Rich Strike’s owner, Rick Dawson, announced the horse’s retirement from racing Thursday morning in a Keeneland news release.

“Over the past few months, Rich Strike was given the opportunity to rehab and return to his top racing form. However, nagging injuries have prevented that from happening,” Dawson said in the news release. “I’m hopeful now that Rich Strike finds a new home and begins a second career as a stallion.”

Rich Strike had two wins, one second place and three third-place finishes from 14 career starts.

In addition to his remarkable 2022 Kentucky Derby win – in which Rich Strike became the horse with the second-longest odds to ever win the race – he also ran second in the 2022 Grade 2 Lukas Classic and third in the 2022 Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Steaks.

Rich Strike captured the Run for the Roses after moving into the field as an also-eligible the Friday before the race. That victory came with a massive $1,860,000 payday, which accounts for the vast majority of Rich Strike’s career earnings of $2,526,809 (according to Equibase).

In an interview with the Lexington Herald-Leader this year, Dawson reflected on how Rich Strike’s improbable win changed the fortunes of the horse’s connections forever.

“No way I could have predicted what it’s really like afterward,” Dawson said. “I think reality is probably better than the dream. And not only for me, but for my trainer and his family, and my family and friends and all those connections. It is an unbelievable thing. It’s something that’s always there and never taken away from you. You’re always a Derby champion.”

Following that Derby win, Rich Strike only finished in the money once from six further starts. He ran fourth in last year’s Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland.

Officially, Rich Strike’s last race was a fifth-place showing in the Grade 2 Alysheba Stakes at Churchill Downs this year, held the day before the Kentucky Derby.

“Keeneland is excited to showcase Rich Strike, a rare offering who will appeal to international buyers as a stallion prospect and to fans of racing worldwide,” added Keeneland vice president of sales Tony Lacy in the news release.

Keeneland’s November Horses of Racing Age Sale begins at noon on Nov. 17.

