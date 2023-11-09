MIAMI — Tyler Herro will miss at least two weeks because of a sprained right ankle, meaning the Miami Heat are going to be without their leading scorer for at least the next seven games, and most likely even longer.

Herro got hurt in Miami’s win at Memphis on Wednesday night. He returned to Miami on Thursday and was examined by team orthopedic surgeon Dr. Harlan Selesnick, and the diagnosis of a Grade 2 sprain followed soon afterward.

Herro, averaging a career-best 22.9 points per game through the season’s first eight contests, will be in a walking boot for 10 days. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks, and a return-to-play timetable isn’t likely to be finalized until then.

“Right when it happened, I felt it and I kind of knew mentally,” Herro said after Wednesday’s game. “I heard some crunches and cracks in my ankle and I’m like ‘Yeah, that’ll be it.’ So, I actually told the bench ‘I’m done.’”

It’s the second time in 2023 that Herro will miss significant time after simply trying to make a routine play.

The ankle sprain came on a play where he attempted a floater in the lane – one of his go-to shots – and landed on the foot of Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr.

Back in April, Herro dove for a loose ball late in the first half of Game 1 of Miami’s first-round playoff series at Milwaukee, breaking his hand. That injury kept Herro out for the remainder of Miami’s run to the NBA Finals. This time, it’ll be at least seven games; if Herro’s ankle needs three weeks to heal, it’ll be a 10-game absence.

“We’ll get him back when we get him back,” Heat captain Bam Adebayo said. “Biggest thing for him is getting healthy and being able to stay at that high level he’s been at.”

NETS: Cam Thomas, Brooklyn’s leading scorer, will miss at least two weeks because of a sprained left ankle.

Thomas was hurt Wednesday night when he stepped on a player’s foot and turned his ankle during a 100-93 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. The team said he had an MRI exam on Thursday that confirmed the sprain.

The Nets added that Thomas would be evaluated again in two weeks.

Thomas is averaging 26.9 points in his first full season as a starter, good for 10th in the league.

NBPA: Andre Iguodala is taking over as the acting executive director of the National Basketball Players Association after the resignation of Tamika Tremaglio, the union announced.

Tremaglio, the union said, is “stepping down from the position to pursue new opportunities.” The NBPA’s executive committee has approved Iguodala’s appointment, the union said.

Tremaglio was not even two full years into her four-year term as executive director. It was not immediately clear if Iguodala, the four-time NBA champion who retired after last season and was a longtime union officer, would be interested in the job in a permanent capacity.

