WINSLOW – Florence Cecile (Bonin) Meserve, 88, with heartfelt sadness, the family announces her passing on Nov. 1, 2023. Florence was married to the late Robert Meserve for 50 years before his passing in 2007.

Florence was born in her family’s Westbrook home on Jan. 15, 1935, and was the daughter of the late Ephrem and Bernadette (Harvey) Bonin. She attended St. Hyacinth’s School and Westbrook High School.

As a young adult, Florence worked for several businesses including Sebago Shoes and the local drugstore’s soda fountain. In 1957, she married the love of her life, Bob, and eventually moved to the Waterville area to settle down and raise their family. She really enjoyed being a wife and mother to her five children. Extremely generous and giving, she always loved unconditionally. Her grandchildren became a big part of her life, and she was very proud of all of them and being called their “Memere”. She’ll always be remembered as a great cook and homemaker. Every meal included a dessert, and every holiday was beautifully decorated, even President’s Day!

She really enjoyed her time traveling the world with her husband and looked forward to going places that would get her away from the rough Maine winters. Along with dressing to the nines wherever she went, Florence and her husband spent their free time socializing with their close friends. Florence had many cherished friends and stayed in close contact with all of them. These relationships lasted for decades.

After her husband passed away, she downsized and moved into a condo in Winslow with her son Matthew. They enjoyed sitting back and watching the trials and tribulations of the Red Sox and taking care of each other. In the last few years, she started playing bridge and volunteering with Caring Friends. She left her family with a treasure trove of unforgettable memories.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Bob; son, James; siblings Armand and his wife, Hazel, Donald, Arthur, George and his wife, Lorina, Emile and his wife, Muriel, as well as Georgette and husband, Raymond Cote.

Florence is survived by many whom she treasured. She was a loving mother to John and his wife Anke of New York, N.Y., Paul and his wife Patricia of Falmouth, Mark of Waterville, Matthew of Winslow; dear “Memere” of Margaret and Kathleen of Boston, Mass. and Brendan, Anna and Luke of Long Island, N.Y. She shared a special relationship with her former daughter-in-law, Andrea Meserve; cherished sisters-in-law Donna and Sherrill Bonin; cousin, Maurice Harvey; also including many nieces and nephews.

A communicant of Corpus Christi Parish, a mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday Nov. 15 at St. John’s Church in Winslow. A celebration of Florence’s life will be held after mass. Internment alongside Bob and Jim at St. Hyacinth’s Cemetery in Westbrook will take place with her family at a later date.

We would like to thank and acknowledge the staff at Lakewood Nursing Home and Beacon Hospice for their help in the care of Florence.

Arrangements are in the care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Services in Skowhegan where condolences, photos, and special memories may be shared at https://dsfuneral.com/obituaries/florence-cecile-meserve.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to: Maine Children’s Home Christmas Program

Development Dept.

93 Silver St.

Waterville, ME 04901

