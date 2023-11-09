Meserve, Florence Cecile (Bonin) 88, of Winslow, Nov. 1. Mass of Christian burial, 10 a.m., Nov. 15, St. John’s Church, Winslow. Celebration of life after mass.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Meserve, Florence Cecile (Bonin) 88, of Winslow, Nov. 1. Mass of Christian burial, 10 a.m., Nov. 15, St. John’s Church, Winslow. ...
Meserve, Florence Cecile (Bonin) 88, of Winslow, Nov. 1. Mass of Christian burial, 10 a.m., Nov. 15, St. John’s Church, Winslow. Celebration of life after mass.
Send questions/comments to the editors.