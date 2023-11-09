YARMOUTH – Mary Jane (Wilson) Northrop passed away on Nov. 2, 2023, at the age of 93, at her son’s home in Durham, N.H.

Northrop was born on Aug. 21, 1930, in Stamford, Conn. She was the third of seven children. Her parents were Gertrude (Branda) Wilson and John Kirk Wilson. The family lived in Rowayton, Conn. where she attended the Rowayton School and the Thomas School during her elementary years, graduating from Norwalk High School in 1948.

She received a degree in Dental Hygiene from Long Island Agricultural and Technical School in 1951 and worked in the New Hyde Park/Williston Park Schools as a dental hygiene teacher.

In 1954 she married Donald H. Northrop of South Norwalk, Conn. They lived in Brookfield and New Milford, Conn. raising their two sons in Brookfield Center. After their sons were grown, Don and Mary Jane moved to Yarmouth in 1982.

Mary Jane is survived by her sons Peter H. Northrop in Highlands Ranch, Colo. and Christopher L. Northrop in Durham, N.H.; four grandchildren, Amy in Minneapolis, Minn., Rachel in Miami, Fla., Paul in Highlands Ranch, Colo., and Laura in Centennial, Colo.; two sisters, Patience Hoskins in Cleveland, Ohio and Martha Madsen in Aspen, Colo.; and four great-grandsons.

Mary Jane was active in the Connecticut Chapter of the Appalachian Mountain Club for many years and loved to hike, camp and be outdoors. She had a special interest in birds and natural history and was employed by the Maine Audubon society for 10 years. She was active as a volunteer in school and town libraries, the Yarmouth Historical Society, and Partners for World Health. She was an usher and communicant at the Cathedral Church of St. Luke in Portland and served on the Altar Guild, Kneelers Guild and Haiti Committee.

A memorial service will be held at the Cathedral Church of St Luke in Portland on Friday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m.

In place of flowers, contributions may be made to the Haiti Committee at the Cathedral Church

of St Luke.

