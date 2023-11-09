SOCCER

The United States will try to qualify for next year’s Copa América without two of its top attacking players.

Starting wingers Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah will miss the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals against Trinidad and Tobago because of hamstring injuries. They join captain Tyler Adams on the sideline.

Pulisic left AC Milan’s Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain in injury time Tuesday holding his left hamstring. Weah hasn’t played for Juventus since Oct. 28 because of a right hamstring injury.

The U.S. hosts Trinidad and Tobago on Nov. 16 at Austin, Texas, in the first competitive match of Berhalter’s second term and plays the Soca Warriors in Port-of-Spain four days later. The winner of the two-leg, total-goals series earns a berth in the Nations League semifinals in March and the 16-nation field for next summer’s Copa América, the South American championship to be played in the U.S.

EUROPA LEAGUE: Liverpool’s comeback fell short in a 3-2 loss at Toulouse, but it was still a victorious day for striker Luis Díaz.

Díaz’s father was released hours before the match, 12 days after his kidnapping in northern Colombia by members of the guerrilla group National Liberation Army, or ELN.

Liverpool leads Group E with nine points from four games. Toulouse trails by two points in second.

NWSL: The National Women’s Soccer League announced a new media rights deal that will feature the league’s matches on ESPN, CBS Sports, Amazon Prime Video and Scripps Sports.

Starting next season, a Friday night game on Prime Video will kick off each weekend. Each Saturday night will include a doubleheader on Scripps’ over-the-air ION network.

A package of at least 21 regular-season games will stream live on Paramount+, CBS Sports Network or CBS.

Another package of 20 games with air across ESPN’s platforms, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes.

CBS will continue to broadcast the championship game.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Max Homa holed a 16-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at the Gary Player Golf and Country Club in Sun City, South Africa, to shoot 6-under 66 and join Nicolai Hojgaard, Dan Bradbury and Vincent Norrman in a share of the first-round lead in the Nedbank Golf Challenge – the next-to-last event of the European tour season.

The No. 8-ranked Homa hadn’t played since the Ryder Cup in Rome that finished Oct. 1. His last stroke-play event was the Fortinet Championship in mid-September.

PGA: Alex Noren shot a 10-under 61 to take a two-shot lead among early starters at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda.

With barely any breeze, Noren took dead aim and set a tournament record with 11 birdies. His 61 broke by two shots his lowest score on the PGA Tour.

Vince Whaley, Dylan Wu and Robert Garrigus were at 63.

TENNIS

BILLIE JEAN KING CUP: The United States beat defending champion Switzerland in Seville, Spain, setting up a decisive tie against the Czech Republic for a spot in the semifinals.

Danielle Collins and Sofia Kenin won their singles matches to give the Americans the victory that left them tied with the Czech Republic atop Group A. The U.S. will face the Czechs on Friday.

Only the winners in each of the four groups make it to the semifinals.

HORSE RACING

RICH STRIKE: The upset winner of the 2022 Kentucky Derby has been retired after injuries kept him from returning to racing. The 4-year-old colt will be offered for sale as a stallion prospect.

Rich Strike won the Derby at 80-1 odds, the second-biggest upset in the race’s history. He paid $163.60 for a $2 win bet.

