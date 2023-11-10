My buddy Gordon and I spent many a delightful hour in a vacant lot, drilling each other with ever-loaded cap pistols until our mothers called us for dinner. At a popular summer camp, we fired 22s at targets in hopes of winning sharpshooter badges. The dinner summons always won, and besides, we were hungry. We never had time nor the desire to ponder the distinction between reality and imagination.

The cap guns don’t seem to have gained popularity among our descendants, and the 22s are long gone. Likewise lead toy soldiers, which, when melted, threatened nasty skin burns. Imagination may have saved us from today’s lethal reality.

William Sayres

Topsham

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: