Regarding two-bit actor and one-trick pony, Gianni Russo, being given the VIP treatment in your newspaper, we quote one of our Roman ancestors: “Et tu?” (“‘Godfather’ actor doesn’t refuse offers from new Maine friends,” Nov. 6).

However, we are not surprised. Mario Puzo’s pulp novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s allegedly “classier” adaptation created one of the most powerful pieces of prejudicial propaganda since D.W. Griffith’s scandalous 1915 Civil War epic, “Birth of a Nation.”

Griffith’s film was a double downer. It not only denigrated African Americans (including using white actors in blackface) but also – more insidiously – treated the Ku Klux Klan as conquering heroes.

Cut to 2023. A more enlightened Hollywood is now righting the wrongs of those hurtful racist images of African Americans with more positive and complex ones. And no one with even a modicum of moral sense considers the KKK anything other than odious.

And yet, “The Godfather” blurs the line between decent, hard-working, patriotic Italian Americans (basically, 99.9% of us) and a minute fraction of criminals. The word “mafia” is tossed around like confetti.

We also quote a real “Godfather,” A.P. Giannini, founder of the Bank of America: “A man doesn’t own a fortune; it owns him.” Giannini was a titan of American business: intelligent, dignified and honest. In short, the real deal, not a fictional mob boss.

Russo is a cultural con man. Those who are taken in by him are doing themselves, and all Italian Americans, a great disservice.

Bill Dal Cerro

senior analyst, Italic Institute of America

New York, N.Y.

