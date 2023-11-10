“The Former Guy,” in his bellicose, historic Nov. 6 performance on the stand in his fraud case, repeatedly tried to invoke a “hail Mary” legal defense, the “worthless clause” disclaimer, which had been dismissed previously by the judge hearing the case. As an argument, it was just that, worthless. To quote Judge Arthur Engoron in September:

“The ‘worthless clause’ does not say what defendants say it says, does not rise to the level of an enforceable disclaimer, and cannot be used to insulate fraud as to facts peculiarly within defendants’ knowledge, even vis-à-vis sophisticated recipients.”

The judge then went on to liken Trump’s legal defense of his fraudulent financial statements to a Chico Marx line in the comedy “Duck Soup.”

“Well, who ya gonna believe, me or your own eyes?”

The French playwright Molière, were he alive today, surely would have written a farce based upon Trump’s courtroom histrionics. Then again, the brilliant Marx Brothers have already made the movie.

Jon St. Laurent

North Windham

