As the fascination with assault rifles seem to dominate our collective imagination as “needed” weapons for whatever purpose, be it mass shootings or just “fun,” might we find compromise in a temporary solution to the too-easy access to these weapons?

If one buys one of these weapons, it will be registered (after a full background check), and then it will be placed under lock and key at local shooting ranges and/or rod and gun clubs so that the owners of these weapons can access them for target practice purposes only. It seems to me that until the political will of the leaders in this state (Mills, King, Collins and, until very recently, Golden) can gather enough spine to fight the National Rifle Association and gun lobby, this might limit the easy availability of these weapons of war.

Jake Hawkins

Arundel

