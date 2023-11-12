I feel fear and grief, but also anger and resentment. Now that Maine’s rate of homicide by guns has spiked in a matter of seconds, it’s worth thinking about how a reportedly mentally ill man was able to procure military-grade weaponry in the first place.

Public officials have expressed “sadness” and “shock,” vowing to hold the shooter accountable. But what about accountability for those who have left us with some of the weakest gun laws in the nation? Those charged with keeping us safe – many of whom describe themselves as “pro-life” – have allowed people to carry an open or concealed gun without a permit. We don’t bar the purchase of military-style assault rifles or limit the purchase of all high-capacity magazines. And background checks aren’t required for private sales of firearms.

The Second Amendment (if people would actually read it) does not grant all individuals the right to own a firearm. Given the unspeakable number of casualties that occurred this week and how easy it is for anyone in this state to gain access to weapons of war, all legislators who refuse to take steps to keep Mainers safe should be voted out of office and replaced with those who put a higher priority on their constituents’ lives and right to feel and be safe.

Jan Heimlich

Rockland

