“Oh, that would never happen in Maine.” How many times have we heard that now obviously ridiculous statement? Now that no one can any longer make such a statement, what will it take for our state – and our country – to wake up and realize that we must enact sensible gun control laws, starting with reinstating a national assault weapons ban?

How much longer must we live in a state and country where our politicians kowtow to the gun lobby, protecting guns and not people? The assault rifle the shooter in Lewiston used to kill and harm so many people is not the musket that the founders had in mind when writing the Second Amendment, and the Lewiston shooter was not acting as a member of a “well-regulated militia.” All indications are that he was an individual with significant mental health issues who had allegedly made statements indicating an intent to perpetrate a mass shooting. How does it make sense for such a person to have access to weapons whose design and sole purpose is to kill large numbers of people in a short period of time?

Please write to the president, our senators and representatives, as well as the governor, state representatives and state senators, to insist that they immediately pass legislation to institute sensible gun control laws – including universal background checks, red flag laws and banning assault weapons.

Bob Foster

South Portland

