CAPE ELIZABETH – We are heartbroken to announce the recent death of Ann M. Lilljedahl of Cape Elizabeth.

Ann was born in Massachusetts during the height of the Great Depression. Her father, Joe, owned a home heating oil company and a local gas station—and she recalled that her family never went without a warm roof over their heads and they always had plenty to eat. But the experience of the Depression years carried over throughout her life. She was a “saver” until the day she died. She would say: “it’s not how much you earn, it’s how much you save.”

Growing up in a family of six children, Ann remembered the fun she had with her sister and brothers. There were delicious family meals around their dining room table, playing tricks on one another, sledding down the street in the winter, ice skating in the park, singing carols around their Christmas tree, and listening to music on their phonograph.

Her favorite memories involved rising at dawn in the summertime, and walking the beach with her mother Josie…just the two of them…searching for seashells. Summers at their beach house were very special to Ann—and fostered her lifelong love of the seashore.

Ann graduated from Spaulding High School in Rochester, N.H. and received an associate degree in Business Administration from McIntosh College.

In 1952, Ann married Bob Lilljedahl, a USAF jet fighter pilot, and they embarked on adventures around the world and throughout the U.S. Ann and Bob were stationed in Japan early in their marriage, and Ann learned to speak “Beginner Japanese”. They later lived in Germany, Hawaii, California, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and North Carolina.

Along the way, Ann and Bob had three daughters, Robbi, Cindy, and Kathy. They owned a grocery store, a race horse, and a number of fine dogs.

Following her divorce from Bob, Ann worked in the Admissions Department at Maine Medical Center, and later as a medical secretary for a pediatrics practice.

Throughout her life, Ann was a natural hostess and outstanding cook. She loved to bake, and made the most scrumptious homemade chocolates in the world. Her home was always a gathering place for friends and neighbors. Laughter and lively discussions reigned supreme.

Ann loved Christmas….she would decorate her home and tree beautifully, wrap elegant surprise packages for family and friends, write Christmas cards, bake cookies, and stuff the most outrageous stockings for her daughter and son-in-law. And throughout the month of December, Christmas music could be heard in every room of her home.

Most of all, Ann was a devoted mother…an extraordinary mother. She sacrificed greatly to provide a wonderful life for her daughter.

Ann was a voracious reader of biographies, novels and poetry. She especially loved the poetry of William Wordsworth, Robert Frost, Emily Dickinson, and Walt Whitman and could recite scores of poems verbatim.

Ann had a vagabond spirit and adored travelling. She and her daughter, Robbi, took many memorable trips throughout the U.S. and abroad. Ann’s love of language included the ability to speak Italian, French and Spanish….which came in handy on their various adventures.

The family has been struck by how many people have come forward to say “Ann was like a second mother to me.” Ann was a great listener: compassionate, kind, and wise. Despite many hardships during her life, she never complained. Her smile lit up any room she entered.

Ann was predeceased by her parents; her beloved baby daughters Cindy and Kathy; and her former husband, Bob. She was also predeceased by her adored sister, Rita and brother-in-law, John, brothers Louis, Gene, Tony, sisters-in-law Rita and Edith; and nephews David and Daniel.

She is survived by her daughter, Robbi and son-in-law, David; as well as her brother, Joe and his wife, Marianne; many wonderful nieces and nephews; and a special young friend, Killian.

Edie, Bea, Sylvia, Pauline, Juanita, Dawna, Ruth, Sue, Priscilla, Ann, Marilyn, Bobbi Jo, Betsy, Cynthia, Mary Jo, and Karla were dear friends throughout the years. The family thanks all of Ann’s friends (too many to name here) for their many kindnesses and warm friendship.

The family extends its deepest gratitude to caregivers Beth and Lisa, and to Sarah from Scarborough Terrace, as well as an extra special “thank you” to Scarborough Terrace nurse’s aide, Philomenia, for the gentle, compassionate care given during Ann’s final hours.

Per Ann’s wishes, family and friends are invited to a graveside service on Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Rochester, N.H. A reception and lunch is scheduled immediately following at The Governor’s Inn, also in Rochester, N.H. Please RSVP for the luncheon to 207-799-6974 or email: robbirogers1@yahoo.com.

Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation,

NH Chapter

20 Trafalgar Square, Suite 447

Nashua, NH 03063

Finding a cure for CF was a cause very close to Ann’s heart. Kindly mark any gifts “In Memory of Ann Lilljedahl”

